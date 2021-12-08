Connettiti con noi

Champions League 2021/22: risultati, classifiche, sorteggi

Udinese Milan: il punto su infortunati e squalificati tra le file bianconere

Infortunio Kjaer: Maldini al lavoro per trovare il degno sostituto

MN24 - Milan femminile: verso la Juventus, le ultime dal Vismara

Milan Primavera: un pareggio che sa di autostima. Ora serve la rimonta

Champions League: Milan out, l’Inter si qualifica al secondo posto. Stasera tocca ad Atalanta e Juventus e i sorteggi…

Champions League: *Ottavi di finale*Europa League

GIRONE A

PSG – Club Brugge 4-1

Lipsia – Manchester City 2-1

Manchester City 12, PSG 11, Lipsia 7, Club Brugge 4

GIRONE B

Milan – Liverpool 1-2

Porto – Atletico Madrid 1-3

Liverpool 18, Atletico Madrid 7, Porto 5, Milan 4

GIRONE C

Ajax – Sporting Lisbona 4-2

Borussia Dortmund – Besiktas 5-0

Ajax 18, Sporting Lisbona 9, Borussia Dortmund 9, Besiktas 0

GIRONE D

Real Madrid – Inter 2-0

Shakhtar Donetsk – Sheriff Tiraspol 1-1

Real Madrid 15, Inter 10, Sheriff Tiraspol 7, Shakhtar Donetsk 2

GIRONE E

Bayern Monaco – Barcellona

Benfica – Dinamo Kiev

Bayern Monaco 15, Barcellona 7, Benfica 5, Dinamo Kiev 1

GIRONE F

Atalanta – Villareal

Manchester Utd – Young Boys

Manchester Utd 10, Villareal 7, Atalanta 6, Young Boys 4

GIRONE G

Salisburgo – Siviglia

Wolfsburg – Lille

Lille 8, Salisburgo 7, Siviglia 6, Wolfsburg 5

GIRONE H

Juventus – Malmö

Zenit – Chelsea

Chelsea 12, Juventus 12, Zenit 4, Malmö 1

Sorteggi ottavi: 13 dicembre a Nyon

