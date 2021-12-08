News
Champions League 2021/22: risultati, classifiche, sorteggi
Champions League: Milan out, l’Inter si qualifica al secondo posto. Stasera tocca ad Atalanta e Juventus e i sorteggi…
Champions League: *Ottavi di finale, *Europa League
GIRONE A
PSG – Club Brugge 4-1
Lipsia – Manchester City 2-1
Manchester City 12, PSG 11, Lipsia 7, Club Brugge 4
GIRONE B
Milan – Liverpool 1-2
Porto – Atletico Madrid 1-3
Liverpool 18, Atletico Madrid 7, Porto 5, Milan 4
GIRONE C
Ajax – Sporting Lisbona 4-2
Borussia Dortmund – Besiktas 5-0
Ajax 18, Sporting Lisbona 9, Borussia Dortmund 9, Besiktas 0
GIRONE D
Real Madrid – Inter 2-0
Shakhtar Donetsk – Sheriff Tiraspol 1-1
Real Madrid 15, Inter 10, Sheriff Tiraspol 7, Shakhtar Donetsk 2
GIRONE E
Bayern Monaco – Barcellona
Benfica – Dinamo Kiev
Bayern Monaco 15, Barcellona 7, Benfica 5, Dinamo Kiev 1
GIRONE F
Atalanta – Villareal
Manchester Utd – Young Boys
Manchester Utd 10, Villareal 7, Atalanta 6, Young Boys 4
GIRONE G
Salisburgo – Siviglia
Wolfsburg – Lille
Lille 8, Salisburgo 7, Siviglia 6, Wolfsburg 5
GIRONE H
Juventus – Malmö
Zenit – Chelsea
Chelsea 12, Juventus 12, Zenit 4, Malmö 1
Sorteggi ottavi: 13 dicembre a Nyon