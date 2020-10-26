Donnarumma: «Sono positivo e sto bene. Tiferò i miei compagni da casa»

Gigio Donnarumma è risultato positivo al Covid-19, lo ha annunciato questa mattina il Milan attraverso un comunicato ufficiale. Il portiere rossonero ha rassicurato tutti sulle proprie condizioni tramite un tweet:

«Ciao ragazzi, purtroppo sono risultato positivo al COVID-19. Comunque sto bene. Come me, so che molte persone sono state colpite e spero che possiate restare tutti forti. Stasera sosterrò la squadra da casa, guardando in TV!».

Hi guys, unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID-19. However, I am fine. Like me, I know that many people have been affected and I hope that you can all stay strong. Tonight, I will support the team from home, watching on TV!

— Gianluigi Donnarumma (@gigiodonna1) October 26, 2020