Donnarumma: «Sono positivo e sto bene. Tiferò i miei compagni da casa»

Di
Dario Bombelli
-
© foto Gianluigi Donnarumma, il migliore del Milan in Fifa 21 - foto Matteo Gribaudi/ Image Sport

Il portiere rossonero Gigio Donnarumma ha rassicurato i fan sulle proprie condizioni dopo essere risultato positivo al Covid-19

Gigio Donnarumma è risultato positivo al Covid-19, lo ha annunciato questa mattina il Milan attraverso un comunicato ufficiale. Il portiere rossonero ha rassicurato tutti sulle proprie condizioni tramite un tweet:

«Ciao ragazzi, purtroppo sono risultato positivo al COVID-19. Comunque sto bene. Come me, so che molte persone sono state colpite e spero che possiate restare tutti forti. Stasera sosterrò la squadra da casa, guardando in TV!».