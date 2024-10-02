 Calendario ottobre Milan: tutti gli IMPEGNI ROSSONERI
Connettiti con noi

News

Calendario ottobre Milan: tutti gli IMPEGNI ROSSONERI post LEVERKUSEN

News

Leao Milan, QUESTA STATISTICA preoccupa i tifosi: riguarda la FASE REALIZZATIVA

News

Arbitro Fiorentina Milan: designato il FISCHIETTO DEL MATCH

News

Bayer Leverkusen Milan, è LUI il PEGGIORE in campo! L'impegno non BASTA

News

Fonseca SICURO: «Con la Fiorentina lo SPIRITO sarà lo stesso! Bisogna VINCERE: la strada è giusta. Più FACILE capire che...»

News

Calendario ottobre Milan: tutti gli IMPEGNI ROSSONERI post LEVERKUSEN

Pubblicato

25 minuti fa

su

Milan

Calendario ottobre Milan: tutti gli IMPEGNI ROSSONERI post LEVERKUSEN. Le ultimissime notizie sul club allenato da Fonseca

Il mese d’ottobre del Milan è iniziato. Andiamo a scoprire assieme tutti i prossimi impegni della squadra rossonera, dopo la sconfitta di ieri sera in Champions League contro il Bayer Leverkusen.

01/10 – Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen-MILAN, ore 21. 1-0
06/10 – Serie A: Fiorentina-MILAN, ore 20.45
19/10 – Serie A: MILAN-Udinese, ore 18
22/10 – Champions League: MILAN-Club Bruges, ore 18.45
26/10 – Serie A: Bologna-MILAN, ore 18
29/10 – Serie A: MILAN-Napoli, ore 20.45

Argomenti correlati:

Copyright 2024 © riproduzione riservata Milan News 24 – Registro Stampa Tribunale di Torino n. 48 del 07/09/2021 – Editore e proprietario: Sport Review s.r.l. – PI 11028660014 Sito non ufficiale, non autorizzato o connesso a A.C.Milan S.p.A. Il marchio Milan è di esclusiva proprietà di A.C. Milan S.p.A.