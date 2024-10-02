News
Calendario ottobre Milan: tutti gli IMPEGNI ROSSONERI post LEVERKUSEN
Il mese d’ottobre del Milan è iniziato. Andiamo a scoprire assieme tutti i prossimi impegni della squadra rossonera, dopo la sconfitta di ieri sera in Champions League contro il Bayer Leverkusen.
01/10 – Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen-MILAN, ore 21. 1-0
06/10 – Serie A: Fiorentina-MILAN, ore 20.45
19/10 – Serie A: MILAN-Udinese, ore 18
22/10 – Champions League: MILAN-Club Bruges, ore 18.45
26/10 – Serie A: Bologna-MILAN, ore 18
29/10 – Serie A: MILAN-Napoli, ore 20.45