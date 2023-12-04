Newcastle Milan: Howe perde un titolarissimo, il verdetto ufficiale

Il 13 dicembre il Milan affronterà il Newcastle in Champions League. In vista del match Howe perde un titolarissimo

si tratta del portiere Pope. Come riportato dal Daily Telegraph gli esami hanno riportato una lussazione alla spalla piuttosto seria, che porterà il giocatore a restare fuori dai campi probabilmente per 4-5 mesi. Contro i rossoneri sarà sostituito da Dubravka.