Milan Newcastle, Tomori votato come MVP del match – FOTO
Milan Newcastle, Tomori votato come MVP del match – FOTO. Superato Loftus Cheek e Musah, l’unico subentrato del terzetto
Rafael Leao è stato votato come MVP UEFA del match tra Milan e Newcastle, nello 0-0 di San Siro alla prima stagionale in Champions League.
He did not let anything through: great game, Fik! 👏@Emirates | #ACMNEW #ucl #SempeMilan pic.twitter.com/UurpKeyHwD— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 20, 2023
Fikayo Tomori, invece, è l’MVP del Milan, votato dai tifosi per la prestazione di ieri.