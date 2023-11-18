News
Formazioni ufficiali Olanda Irlanda: la scelta su Reijnders
Formazioni ufficiali Olanda-Irlanda: Tijjani Reijnders, centrocampista del Milan, parte titolare in mezzo al campo
Stanno per scendere in campo Olanda ed Irlanda per le qualificazioni ad Euro 2024: queste le formazioni ufficiali scelte dai due commissari tecnici. Il rossonero Reijnders titolare.
Olanda (4-3-3): Verbrugen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, de Vrij, Hartman; Schouten, Blind, Reijnders; Simons, Weghorst, Gakpo. Allenatore: Ronald Koeman
Irlanda: Bazuni; Doherty, Manning, O’Shea, Cullen, Robinson, Browne, Ferguson, Scales; Knight, Collins. Allenatore: Stephen Kenny.