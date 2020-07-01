SkySport Uk – Milan vicinissimo all’ormai ex centrocampista del Burnley

View this post on Instagram

4 years done at Burnley. I’ve said my goodbyes to the players and staff already but just a thank you to the fans. It’s been a good few years with some memorable results. Finishing 7th with a little club like Burnley as they say was something else. The crowd noise don’t go unnoticed and it really helps push the lads on so keep it up. You have a great group of lads representing your club so keep being their 12th man and help them in the last few games and next year. I can’t speak highly enough of the lads there, they deserve nothing but praise for their efforts week in week out. Cheers. Goodbye and thanks again