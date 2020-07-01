SkySport Uk – Milan vicinissimo all’ormai ex centrocampista del Burnley

Il Milan potrebbe non solo osservare e acquistare le giovani promesse in giro per il mondo, ma anche scovare qualche gemma dagli svincolati
Secondo quanto riportato da SkySport Uk il Milan sarebbe il club maggiormente accreditato all’acquisto di Hendrick del Burnley.
Il centrocampista ha definitivamente chiuso la propria avventura col club inglese, anche stando alle sue parole via Instagram, e al termine della stagione diventerà un parametro zero per il quale i rossoneri ci starebbero facendo un pensierino.
4 years done at Burnley. I’ve said my goodbyes to the players and staff already but just a thank you to the fans. It’s been a good few years with some memorable results. Finishing 7th with a little club like Burnley as they say was something else. The crowd noise don’t go unnoticed and it really helps push the lads on so keep it up. You have a great group of lads representing your club so keep being their 12th man and help them in the last few games and next year. I can’t speak highly enough of the lads there, they deserve nothing but praise for their efforts week in week out. Cheers. Goodbye and thanks again