SkySport Uk – Milan vicinissimo all’ormai ex centrocampista del Burnley

Di
Lorenzo Borghi
-
© foto Contratto scaduto con il Burnley, vuole solo il Milan

Il Milan potrebbe non solo osservare e acquistare le giovani promesse in giro per il mondo, ma anche scovare qualche gemma dagli svincolati

Secondo quanto riportato da SkySport Uk il Milan sarebbe il club maggiormente accreditato all’acquisto di Hendrick del Burnley.

Il centrocampista ha definitivamente chiuso la propria avventura col club inglese, anche stando alle sue parole via Instagram, e al termine della stagione diventerà un parametro zero per il quale i rossoneri ci starebbero facendo un pensierino.