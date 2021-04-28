Connettiti con noi

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Shearer: «Ora vi svelo le top 10 icone della Premier League»
Advertisement

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Ordine: «Situazione Donnarumma da risolvere entro una data precisa»

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Perrone: «Vi spiego il motivo per cui il Milan è calato nelle ultime partite»

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Sabatini: «Schouten è veramente fortissimo, me lo tengo stretto»

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Fonseca: «Corsa Champions? Abbiamo mollato, ecco perché»

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Marani: «Conferma di Pioli sulla panchina del Milan? Vi dico la mia»

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Caso Suarez, Agnelli indica Paratici: «Trattativa interamente gestita da lui»

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Condò: «Corsa Champions? Non ci dimentichiamo della Lazio»

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Sacchi sul Milan: «Ecco di che svolta ha bisogno»

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Marsiglia, il presidente Longoria su Thauvin e Kamara: «Vogliamo che restino»

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Kone, parla l'agente: «Vi spiego perché ha rifiutato il Milan»

HANNO DETTO

Nocerino: «Non posso mettere in discussione un professionista per un sorriso»

HANNO DETTO

Capello: «Donnarumma? Non ne farei un caso. Oggi tutto amplificato»

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Euro 2020, Vaia: «Allo stadio solo con vaccino o tampone negativo»

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Capello: «Perez ci riproverà per la Super League, l'idea fu di Berlusconi»

HANNO DETTO

Shearer: «Ora vi svelo le top 10 icone della Premier League»

Luca Maninetti

Pubblicato

3 minuti fa

su

balotelli milan

Alan Shearer stila la sua Top 10 dei calciatori iconici della Premier League: alcune sorprese in classifica con la presenza di Balotelli

Alan Shearer svela la sua Top 10 dei calciatori iconici della Premier League: ecco la classifica stilata nel corso di Match Day Podcast, riportata da Itasportpress.it.

1 – Eric Cantona (Leeds, Manchester United);

2 – Matthew Le Tissier (Southampton);

3 – Paul Gascoigne (Newcastle, Tottenham);

4 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United);

5 – Paolo Di Canio (West Ham United);

6 – Jay-Jay Okocha (Bolton);

7 – Mario Balotelli (Manchester City, Liverpool);

8 – Chris Waddle (Newcastle, Tottenham, Sheffield);

9 – David Ginola (Newcastle, Tottenham);

10 – Faustino Asprilla (Newcastle).

 

Argomenti correlati:
Advertisement