Shearer: «Ora vi svelo le top 10 icone della Premier League»
Alan Shearer stila la sua Top 10 dei calciatori iconici della Premier League: alcune sorprese in classifica con la presenza di Balotelli
Alan Shearer svela la sua Top 10 dei calciatori iconici della Premier League: ecco la classifica stilata nel corso di Match Day Podcast, riportata da Itasportpress.it.
1 – Eric Cantona (Leeds, Manchester United);
2 – Matthew Le Tissier (Southampton);
3 – Paul Gascoigne (Newcastle, Tottenham);
4 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United);
5 – Paolo Di Canio (West Ham United);
6 – Jay-Jay Okocha (Bolton);
7 – Mario Balotelli (Manchester City, Liverpool);
8 – Chris Waddle (Newcastle, Tottenham, Sheffield);
9 – David Ginola (Newcastle, Tottenham);
10 – Faustino Asprilla (Newcastle).