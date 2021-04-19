Connettiti con noi

News ZOnefootball

Serie A, cominciata la riunione tra i club: presente anche il Milan
Advertisement

News Settore giovanile ZOnefootball

Milan Primavera, la classifica: i rossoneri si rilanciano nelle zone alte

News Settore giovanile

Settore Giovanile: Milan Under 18, sconfitta di misura contro il Genoa

News ZOnefootball

Da Bruno Fernandes ad Ander Herrera: i calciatori contro la Superlega

Milanello News ZOnefootball

Milan, testa al Sassuolo: oggi amichevole contro la Primavera

News ZOnefootball

Arbitro Milan Sassuolo: i precedenti di Sacchi con i rossoneri

News ZOnefootball

Milan-Sassuolo: ecco la designazione arbitrale del match di San Siro

News

Euro 2020, la Uefa proroga la scadenza stadi per Monaco, Bilbao e Dublino

News ZOnefootball

Uefa, attacco frontale alla Superlega: banditi sin da subito i club fondatori

News

Richiesta esclusione per Milan, Inter e Juve? Un club di Serie A smentisce

News ZOnefootball

Sky - Ecco quando dovrebbe iniziare la Superlega: il Milan si prepara

News Video

Ultime Notizie Serie A: Assemblea di Lega senza Inter, Milan e Juve

News

Uefa, varata la nuova Champions League: ecco come sarà

News ZOnefootball

Calabria torna per il finale di stagione: le ultime sulle sue condizioni

News ZOnefootball

Superlega, riunione di Lega Serie A senza Milan, Juve e Inter. Le ultime

News

Serie A, cominciata la riunione tra i club: presente anche il Milan

Davide Lusinga

Pubblicato

1 ora fa

su

È iniziata la riunione tra i club di Serie A per discutere della questione Superlega con anche la dirigenza del Milan presente

Cominciata la riunione tra i club di Serie A per discutere della questione Superlega con la presenza anche di Milan, Inter e Juventus. Inizialmente le tre squadre partecipanti alla nuova competizione calcistica sembravano dover essere esclusi.

Argomenti correlati:
Advertisement