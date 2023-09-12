Connettiti con noi

News ZOnefootball

Inter Milan: non solo un derby a tinte blues, ma anche oranje

News ZOnefootball

Italia Ucraina LIVE: sintesi, moviola, tabellino, risultato e cronaca

News Settore giovanile ZOnefootball

Torneo 4 Nazioni: vince l'Italia U17, protagonista il rossonero Camarda

News ZOnefootball

Infortunio Giroud: ore decisive per valutare le sue condizioni

News ZOnefootball

Infortunio Tonali: l'ex Milan lascia il ritiro azzurro ma sarà comunque a San Siro. NOVITA'

News

Inter Milan: non solo un derby a tinte blues, ma anche oranje

Pubblicato

2 ore fa

su

Reijnders

Cresce la febbre per il derby tra Inter e Milan di sabato sera. Una sfida non solo a tinte blues ma anche a tinte oranje

Una derby anche a tinte oranje. Cresce la febbre per il derby tra Inter e Milan di sabato sera. Una sfida non solo a tinte blues con Giroud, Theo e Maignan da una parte e Pavard e Thuram dall’altra ma anche con gli olandesi protagonisti:

lato rossonero infatti ci sarà Reijnders, lato neroazzurro De Vrij e Dumfries.

Argomenti correlati:

Milan News 24 – Registro Stampa Tribunale di Torino n. 48 del 07/09/2021 – Editore e proprietario: Sportreview s.r.l. – PI 11028660014 Sito non ufficiale, non autorizzato o connesso a A.C.Milan S.p.A. Il marchio Milan è di esclusiva proprietà di A.C. Milan S.p.A.