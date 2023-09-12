News
Inter Milan: non solo un derby a tinte blues, ma anche oranje
Cresce la febbre per il derby tra Inter e Milan di sabato sera. Una sfida non solo a tinte blues ma anche a tinte oranje
Una derby anche a tinte oranje. Cresce la febbre per il derby tra Inter e Milan di sabato sera. Una sfida non solo a tinte blues con Giroud, Theo e Maignan da una parte e Pavard e Thuram dall’altra ma anche con gli olandesi protagonisti:
lato rossonero infatti ci sarà Reijnders, lato neroazzurro De Vrij e Dumfries.