Donazione Milan, Yonghong Li: «Ottimo lavoro rossoneri, non vedo l’ora di vedervi trionfare»

Yonghong Li, ex presidente del Milan, ha commentato con entusiasmo tramite un tweet la scelta del club rossonero di donare una cifra importante per far fronte all’emergenza Coronavirus. Queste le sue parole:

«Ottimo lavoro rossoneri. Un applauso anche ai decisi provvedimenti presi dal premier Conte con il blocco totale. Meglio sopravvalutare che sottovalutare. Difficile credere che la Serie A sia stata sospesa, ma quando le cose vanno male, non vedo l’ora di vedere il trionfo del Milan!».

Great work Rossoneri.

Also I applaud the strong actions by @GiuseppeConteIT with the total #lockdown. Better to over-prepare than under-prepare.

Hard to believe Serie A has been suspended, but when things settle down, I look forward to watching AC Milan triumph! #ForzaMilan https://t.co/YhKlt9IgKR

— Yonghong Li (@YonghongLi69) March 10, 2020