Achraf Lazaar è un nuovo giocatore del Watford: fu accostato al Milan

Davide Lusinga
È arrivata l’ufficialità del passaggio di Achraf Lazaar al Watford dopo essere stato accostato al Milan nel mercato di gennaio

Dopo essere stato in orbita Milan durante gli ultimi giorni del mercato invernale, Achraf Lazaar sbarca in Championship. L’esterno ex Palermo è infatti un nuovo giocatore del Watford.