Achraf Lazaar è un nuovo giocatore del Watford: fu accostato al Milan

Dopo essere stato in orbita Milan durante gli ultimi giorni del mercato invernale, Achraf Lazaar sbarca in Championship. L’esterno ex Palermo è infatti un nuovo giocatore del Watford.

✍️ We are pleased to confirm the signing of Moroccan international left-back @LazaarAchraf on a contract until the end of the season, with the club holding an option of a further year.

— Watford Football Club 💙 (@WatfordFC) February 11, 2021