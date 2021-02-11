Achraf Lazaar è un nuovo giocatore del Watford: fu accostato al Milan

È arrivata l’ufficialità del passaggio di Achraf Lazaar al Watford dopo essere stato accostato al Milan nel mercato di gennaio
Dopo essere stato in orbita Milan durante gli ultimi giorni del mercato invernale, Achraf Lazaar sbarca in Championship. L’esterno ex Palermo è infatti un nuovo giocatore del Watford.
✍️ We are pleased to confirm the signing of Moroccan international left-back @LazaarAchraf on a contract until the end of the season, with the club holding an option of a further year.
