2020 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11: Ibra e Donnarumma tra i candidati

Fifpro insieme a Fifa.com hanno presentato i 55 giocatori più votati per il 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11, selezionati dai calciatori di tutto il mondo.

In questa particolare classifica sono presenti anche due rossoneri: si tratta di Zlatan Ibrahimovic e Gigio Donnarumma.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨@FIFPRO together with @FIFAcom proudly presents the 55 players with most votes for the 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11, selected by their fellow professional footballers.

Here’s all you need to know 👉https://t.co/0JH5WVoo2L #FIFAFootballAwards #TheBest pic.twitter.com/lpZEEryGED

— FIFPRO (@FIFPro) December 10, 2020