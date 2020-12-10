2020 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11: Ibra e Donnarumma tra i candidati

Di
Dario Bombelli
-
© foto Gianluigi Donnarumma, il migliore del Milan in Fifa 21 - foto Matteo Gribaudi/ Image Sport

2020 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11: sono presenti anche Zlatan Ibrahimovic e Gigio Donnarumma tra i nomi candidati

Fifpro insieme a Fifa.com hanno presentato i 55 giocatori più votati per il 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11, selezionati dai calciatori di tutto il mondo.

In questa particolare classifica sono presenti anche due rossoneri: si tratta di Zlatan Ibrahimovic e Gigio Donnarumma.