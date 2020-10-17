Seedorf e l’appello ai tifosi: «Goditi il derby e stai al sicuro» – VIDEO

Clarence Seedorf, ex giocatore sia di Milan che di Inter, ha così parlato del derby in programma alle 18
«Il Derby di Milano è una partita speciale che ho giocato sia con la maglia dell’Inter che del Milan e anche da allenatore nel 2014! Guardare gli spalti con 80.000 fans è magico, ma oggi sappiamo che sarà diverso a causa della pandemia. Speriamo che i tifosi tornino presto, nel frattempo uniamo le forze per rispettare le regole legate alla prevenzione del Covid perché il ritorno allo stadio dipende anche dal nostro comportamento! Goditi la partita e stai al sicuro!».
The #Derby of #Milano is a special match that I played with both @inter and @acmilan jerseys and also as a coach in 2014! Looking at the stands with 80.000 fans is magic but today we know is going to be different due to the pandemic. Let’s hope fans will come back soon, in the meanwhile let’s join forces to respect rules related to #Covid prevention because bringing you back to the stadium also depends from our own behaviour! Enjoy the match and stay safe! ⚽️👊🏾 #DerbyMilano #InterMilan