Seedorf e l’appello ai tifosi: «Goditi il derby e stai al sicuro» – VIDEO

The #Derby of #Milano is a special match that I played with both @inter and @acmilan jerseys and also as a coach in 2014! Looking at the stands with 80.000 fans is magic but today we know is going to be different due to the pandemic. Let’s hope fans will come back soon, in the meanwhile let’s join forces to respect rules related to #Covid prevention because bringing you back to the stadium also depends from our own behaviour! Enjoy the match and stay safe! ⚽️👊🏾 #DerbyMilano #InterMilan