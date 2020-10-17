Seedorf e l’appello ai tifosi: «Goditi il derby e stai al sicuro» – VIDEO

Mario Labate
Clarence Seedorf, ex giocatore sia di Milan che di Inter, ha così parlato del derby in programma alle 18

«Il Derby di Milano è una partita speciale che ho giocato sia con la maglia dell’Inter che del Milan e anche da allenatore nel 2014! Guardare gli spalti con 80.000 fans è magico, ma oggi sappiamo che sarà diverso a causa della pandemia. Speriamo che i tifosi tornino presto, nel frattempo uniamo le forze per rispettare le regole legate alla prevenzione del Covid perché il ritorno allo stadio dipende anche dal nostro comportamento! Goditi la partita e stai al sicuro!».